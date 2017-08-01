Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Solar Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SOLAR DAILY
Chinese renewable energy capacity growing rapidly
 by Daniel J. Graeber
 Washington (UPI) Aug 1, 2017


China is on pace to see its solar power capacity more than double by 2020 as component costs move lower, but at perhaps a cost, a sector analysis finds.

Beijing issued a white paper last year, which stated the Communist Party of China is "committed to the concept of environment-friendly development." The paper stated that China has been at the forefront of the effort to infuse environmental protection with state policy, becoming the first country in the world to offer a sustainable development strategy in the 1990s.

An analysis of Chinese development on the solar energy front from sector consultant group Wood Mackenzie finds that, when counting all planned and announced projects, solar power capacity will more than double by 2020.

"Driven by a decline in component costs and technology advancement, solar generation could be 10 percent cheaper than last year in 2017," Frank Yu, the principal consultant for Asia-Pacific power and renewables at Wood Mackenzie, said in a statement. "We believe the ongoing cost decline will continue to boost solar capacity growth."

The European Union in 2013 imposed a duty of 67.9 percent to Chinese solar panel exporters who didn't cooperate with an investigation into allegations the panels were sold to European countries well below market cost.

Chinese-manufactured solar products at the time accounted for more than half of the global market and were the main source of European imports of renewable energy goods.

For wind power, Wood Mackenzie estimates capacity will increase by 40 percent by 2020. Combined with solar, the capacity will represent about a quarter of China's total power capacity.

With U.S. President Donald Trump stepping away from the international Paris climate agreement, China, which has the second-largest economy after the United States, could gain the advantage in the drive to develop a low-carbon economy.

Yu said the pace of development carries risks, however, as the rate of growth puts a strain on the government's deficit as it relates to subsidies for renewable energy development.

"The subsidy deficit was already at $9 billion by the end of 2016 and could grow to over $26 billion by 2020," he said.

SOLAR DAILY
World Bank tries to make Pacific solar power decisions easier
 Washington (UPI) Jul 31, 2017
 The World Bank said it was rolling out new mapping tools to help countries in the Pacific determine where best to develop solar energy. At a regional energy summit in Samoa, the World Bank said it was detailing the potential for its online solar atlas, which gives interested parties the means to find where solar power potential is most concentrated. "The World Bank is seeing grea ... read more
Related Links
 All About Solar Energy at SolarDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SOLAR DAILY
New light-activated catalyst grabs CO2 to make ingredients for fuel

 Algae cultivation technique could advance biofuels

 Fungi that evolved to eat wood offer new biomass conversion tool

 How enzymes produce hydrogen
SOLAR DAILY
Somersaulting simulation for jumping bots

 Watch out Messi, here come the footballers at RoboCup

 Designing soft robots: Ethics-based guidelines for human-robot interactions

 Australia's robo-footballers go for gold at world champs
SOLAR DAILY
U.S. wind power momentum up 40 percent from last year

 Shale-rich Oklahoma to host mega-wind farm

 ABB wins $30 million order to support integration of offshore wind energy in the UK

 GE's renewables not enough to boost overall revenue
SOLAR DAILY
Volkswagen to refit 1 million more diesel cars in Germany

 Los Angeles to have fully electric bus fleet by 2030

 Is 'diesel summit' the last chance for Germany's favourite engine

 Germany's car bosses bid to head off diesel ban with software patch
SOLAR DAILY
Scientists map ways forward for lithium-ion batteries for extreme environments

 New chromium-based superconductor has an unusual electronic state

 High-temperature superconductivity in B-doped Q-carbon

 UMD engineers invent the first bio-compatible, ion current battery
SOLAR DAILY
Areva signs MOX fuel fabrication contract with Japan

 Nuclear contaminates earnings of France's EDF

 Underwater robot probes inside Fukushima reactor

 Finland's TVO claims partial win in Areva nuclear dispute
SOLAR DAILY
India must rethink infrastructure needs for 100 new 'smart' cities to be sustainable

 Allowable 'carbon budget' most likely overestimated

 Sparkling springs aid quest for underground heat energy sources

 Google's 'moonshot' factory spins off geothermal unit
SOLAR DAILY
US firms buying timber from illegal PNG logging: NGO

 Poland to keep logging in ancient forest: minister

 EU warns Poland to obey logging ban in ancient forest

 Poles revive ancient tradition of timber floating



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement