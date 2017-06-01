Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Solar Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SOLAR DAILY
New clean energy joint venture on Fiji Islands
 by Staff Writers
 Suva, Fiji (SPX) Jun 01, 2017


The planned installation of larger scale solar projects and the supply of public institutions with clean energy installations further contribute to the shift away from polluting and expensive fossil fuels towards renewable energy sources on the Fiji islands.

Located to the north of New Zealand in the midst of the South Pacific the island state Fiji has to face the severe consequences of climate change. Rising sea levels and extreme weather conditions represent a big challenge for the country comprising of 330 small islands.

Currently, the country's energy supply is mainly based on polluting fossil fuels. The dependence on oil imports causes high costs and makes Fiji vulnerable to the fluctuations of the global oil market burdening the federal budget heavily. Aiming to actively contribute to reducing the country's dependence on fossil fuels, the Swiss-based clean energy provider The meeco Group and a local investment entity have founded the local joint venture oursun Pacific Limited.

oursun Pacific aims to enhance the impact of the clean energy sector in Fiji in order to meet the rising energy demand and face the challenges caused by climate change. Given the excellent preconditions for renewable energy installations, the implementation of small- and medium-scale up to larger scale solar projects country-wide will ensure a sustainable, stable, reliable and independent power supply on the islands and at the same time lead to an important reduction of electricity costs whilst fostering economic growth.

Especially the installation of meeco's solar power generation and storage system sun2live, the rooftop solar solution sun2roof and the intelligent energy management system sun2safe will support private consumers / investors to shave off costs and establish an independent and sustainable energy supply.

Furthermore, the implementation of clean energy solutions represents a significant step in fostering the tourism sector as one of the key industries in the region. Numerous small hotel and resort islands will be able to independently ensure a consistent and green power supply for their guests.

The planned installation of larger scale solar projects and the supply of public institutions with clean energy installations further contribute to the shift away from polluting and expensive fossil fuels towards renewable energy sources on the Fiji islands.

SOLAR DAILY
Imec Presents Highly Accurate Model for Energy Yield Prediction of Photovoltaic Modules
 Munich, Germany (SPX) May 31, 2017
 At this week's Intersolar Europe, imec, the world-leading research and innovation hub in nano-electronics, energy, and digital technology, and partner in EnergyVille, will introduce simulation software that accurately predicts the daily energy yield of solar cells and solar modules under varying meteorological and irradiation conditions. Imec's model combines optical, thermal and electrica ... read more
Related Links
 The meeco Group
 All About Solar Energy at SolarDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SOLAR DAILY
Cold conversion of food waste into renewable energy and fertilizer

 Nagoya University researchers break down plastic waste

 A more energy-efficient catalytic process to produce olefins

 New photocatalyst speeds up the conversion of carbon dioxide into chemical resources
SOLAR DAILY
Tactile feedback adds 'muscle sense' to prosthetic hand

 Teaching robots good manners

 Chess-playing robot star of Taiwan tech fair

 A glove powered by soft robotics to interact with virtual reality environments
SOLAR DAILY
GE Energy Financial Services Surpasses $15 Billion in Renewable Energy Investments

 U.S. states taking up wind energy mantle

 Scientists track porpoises to assess impact of offshore wind farms

 Dutch open 'world's largest offshore' wind farm
SOLAR DAILY
Engines fire without smoke

 Daimler, VW eye China's electric car market

 Continental partners with Baidu on connected cars

 Researchers find computer code that Volkswagen used to cheat emissions tests
SOLAR DAILY
Printed, flexible and rechargeable battery can power wearable sensors

 Nanoalloys 10 times as effective as pure platinum in fuel cells

 Off-the-shelf, power-generating clothes are almost here

 Self-healing catalyst films for hydrogen production
SOLAR DAILY
Three Mile Island nuclear plant to close in 2019

 Why nuclear could become the next 'fossil' fuel

 EU clears EDF takeover of Areva reactor business

 Swiss vote for gradual nuclear phaseout, energy makeover
SOLAR DAILY
US may do less harm outside climate pact than in it: analysts

 China further opens energy sector to private investment

 Australia power grid leased to local-foreign consortium

 Poland central to EU energy diversification strategy
SOLAR DAILY
Canada provides Can$867 mn to beleaguered softwood sector

 Amazon rainforest may be more resilient to deforestation than previously thought

 PNG expedition discovers largest trees at extreme altitudes

 Changing climate could have devastating impact on forest carbon storage



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement