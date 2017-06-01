New clean energy joint venture on Fiji Islands



by Staff Writers



Suva, Fiji (SPX) Jun 01, 2017



The planned installation of larger scale solar projects and the supply of public institutions with clean energy installations further contribute to the shift away from polluting and expensive fossil fuels towards renewable energy sources on the Fiji islands.

Located to the north of New Zealand in the midst of the South Pacific the island state Fiji has to face the severe consequences of climate change. Rising sea levels and extreme weather conditions represent a big challenge for the country comprising of 330 small islands.

Currently, the country's energy supply is mainly based on polluting fossil fuels. The dependence on oil imports causes high costs and makes Fiji vulnerable to the fluctuations of the global oil market burdening the federal budget heavily. Aiming to actively contribute to reducing the country's dependence on fossil fuels, the Swiss-based clean energy provider The meeco Group and a local investment entity have founded the local joint venture oursun Pacific Limited.

oursun Pacific aims to enhance the impact of the clean energy sector in Fiji in order to meet the rising energy demand and face the challenges caused by climate change. Given the excellent preconditions for renewable energy installations, the implementation of small- and medium-scale up to larger scale solar projects country-wide will ensure a sustainable, stable, reliable and independent power supply on the islands and at the same time lead to an important reduction of electricity costs whilst fostering economic growth.

Especially the installation of meeco's solar power generation and storage system sun2live, the rooftop solar solution sun2roof and the intelligent energy management system sun2safe will support private consumers / investors to shave off costs and establish an independent and sustainable energy supply.

Furthermore, the implementation of clean energy solutions represents a significant step in fostering the tourism sector as one of the key industries in the region. Numerous small hotel and resort islands will be able to independently ensure a consistent and green power supply for their guests.

