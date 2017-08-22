Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Solar Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SOLAR DAILY
Renewables could bring balance to India's economic growthw.
 by Daniel J. Graeber
 Washington (UPI) Aug 22, 2017


India, one of the world's fastest growing economies, could offset the strains of development through low-carbon efforts, an international energy report found.

A report on India's energy sector from the International Renewable Energy Agency found the government could save on health-related costs and create more jobs while at the same time seeing the demand for coal and oil products drop between 17 percent and 23 percent by 2030.

"Balancing economic growth and development, environmental protection, and energy security is a real challenge in India that can be tackled by enabling more renewable energy deployment," Dolf Gielen, a technology director at IRENA, said of a report from the agency.

India aims to triple its renewable power capacity by 2022 to 175 gigawatts by drawing on new solar and wind energy sources. The country is No. 4 in the world in terms of new solar power, No. 4 in the world based on cumulative wind power capacity, and the government in New Delhi said it's committed to honoring pledges made toward the global Paris climate agreement.

IRENA said India would likely have to invest heavily in renewables to meet its objectives. Its report on the renewable energy prospects recommended India mobilize financing and change consumer habits for things like transportation and cooling as well. By IRENA's estimate, it would cost India about $42 billion a year through 2030 to meet its renewable energy potential.

The International Monetary Fund warned earlier this year that India may have trouble attracting new capital because of weakness in the nation's banking system. A quarterly publication from Moody's Investors Service, meanwhile, found growth would continue in the renewable energy market, but there are substantial risks to financing and execution.

Nearly half of India's energy comes from oil and natural gas, and coal still dominates the power sector. The government in July held its first advisory council meeting to lay out an ambitious road map to cut oil and gas imports by 10 percent.

SOLAR DAILY
China's solar panels shine spotlight on North Korea trade
 Dandong, China (AFP) Aug 20, 2017
 Traders from North Korea visit Yuan Huan's shop in the Chinese border city of Dandong several times a month to place orders, bringing their own translators and wads of cash. Yuan, manager of Sangle Solar Power, said sales to North Koreans have soared in the past two years, one of the border businesses still thriving despite growing US pressure for China to limit commerce with the Stalinist r ... read more
Related Links
 All About Solar Energy at SolarDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SOLAR DAILY
Cyborg bacteria outperform plants when turning sunlight into useful compounds

 Stretchable biofuel cells extract energy from sweat to power wearable devices

 Potato waste processing may be the road to enhanced food waste conversion

 Mexico's prickly pear cactus: energy source of the future?
SOLAR DAILY
Smart computers

 Designing custom robots in a matter of minutes

 AI revolution will be all about humans, says Siri trailblazer

 DARPA assured autonomy seeks to guarantee safety of learning-enabled autonomous systems
SOLAR DAILY
Wind energy blows up storm of controversy in Mexico

 U.S. extends wind energy taproots into Zambia

 Night vision for bird- and bat-friendly offshore wind power

 Norway's Statoil reshapes hold of giant wind farm off the British coast
SOLAR DAILY
Merkel wants to 'restore trust' in diesel after scandal

 Uber's ousted CEO calls investor lawsuit unfounded

 China's Great Wall Motor plans Fiat Chrysler purchase

 Uber bows to Philippines suspension after show of defiance
SOLAR DAILY
ULEMCo plans a fuel cell approach to extend range of electric vans

 Researchers clarify mystery about proposed battery material

 Candy cane supercapacitor could enable fast charging of mobile phones

 A quick and easy way to shut down instabilities in fusion devices
SOLAR DAILY
UAE nuclear programme edges toward 2018 launch

 129I waste used to track ocean currents for 15,000 km after discharge from nuclear plants

 Analysis highlights failings in US's advanced nuclear program

 Clashes at anti-nuclear demo in France
SOLAR DAILY
India must rethink infrastructure needs for 100 new 'smart' cities to be sustainable

 Allowable 'carbon budget' most likely overestimated

 Sparkling springs aid quest for underground heat energy sources

 Google's 'moonshot' factory spins off geothermal unit
SOLAR DAILY
Storms felled record number of trees in Poland: officials

 Brazilian tribes celebrate court ruling on land rights

 Drought-affected trees die from hydraulic failure and carbon starvation

 Humans have been altering tropical forests for at least 45,000 years



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement