Bangladesh pushes solar to tackle energy woes



by AFP Staff Writers



Dhaka (AFP) June 27, 2025



Bangladesh's caretaker leader has ordered all government institutions including ministry buildings and schools to install solar panels to ease chronic power problems in a country regularly hit by deadly heatwaves.

The South Asian nation of 170 million people has set itself a target of generating 20 percent of its power from renewable energy by 2030 -- a four-fold increase -- and rising to 30 percent by 2040, the government said in a statement.

"Bangladesh is lagging far behind its neighbouring countries", the statement issued by the office of interim leader Muhammad Yunus read.

"Only 5.6 percent of our total requirement is currently met from renewable sources," it added, noting that in neighbouring India, it is 24 percent and in Sri Lanka, nearly 40 percent.

The government's rooftop solar programme will see all government offices, schools, colleges and hospitals installed with panels immediately, the statement issued late Thursday said.

The micro-finance pioneer said the panels would be installed and operated by private sector companies, unlike the largely failed push by since-ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to install panels by using government power agencies.

"The private sector will handle overall maintenance and keep the systems operational for their own business interests", the statement said.

"The government will only provide them with rooftop access".

The government has also initiated tender processes for 55 solar power plants with a total 5,238 megawatts capacity.

Bangladesh relies heavily on importing cross-border power from neighbouring India, as well from Nepal, especially when demand soars during the blistering heat when consumers rely on energy-hungry air conditioners to keep cool.

Dhaka also began construction of the Russia-backed nuclear plant at Rooppur in 2017.

The much-delayed 2,400-megawatt project will be Bangladesh's largest power station by generating capacity once fully operational.

Related Links

All About Solar Energy at SolarDaily.com

