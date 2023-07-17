Solar Energy News
SOLAR DAILY
 Clean energy on agenda of Japan PM's pre-COP28 talks in UAE
Clean energy on agenda of Japan PM's pre-COP28 talks in UAE
 By Hashem Osseiran
 Dubai (AFP) July 17, 2023

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday discussed clean energy cooperation with top officials during a visit to the UAE, host of this year's UN climate talks.

Kishida's visit to the United Arab Emirates, which will host COP28 in November-December, is part of the first Gulf tour by a Japanese premier since the late Shinzo Abe in 2020.

Japan relies almost entirely on imports for its crude oil, with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar accounting for the bulk of its supplies.

But as the oil-producing Gulf states move towards cleaner energy sources, especially ahead of COP28, Japan is hoping to offer its greener and renewable energy technologies to assist their decarbonisation efforts.

Kishida flew in from Saudi Arabia, where he met de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday. After talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, he will head to Qatar on Tuesday.

On Monday, Sheikh Mohammed said he held "fruitful and constructive discussions" with Kishida in Abu Dhabi on "developing bilateral relations and advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership between our two countries".

The leaders "affirmed the commitment of both countries to enhancing cooperation on climate action, decarbonisation efforts, and clean energy in the lead-up to COP28", according to a joint statement carried by the COP28 team.

The Japanese premier later met COP28 president Sultan al-Jaber, who also heads the UAE oil giant ADNOC.

They discussed "unlocking further global cooperation to utilise more cutting-edge technologies to scale up climate action and accelerate the transition towards a net zero economy," said a COP28 statement.

A UAE-Japanese business forum that coincided with Kishida's visit saw Tokyo and Abu Dhabi sign 23 cooperation agreements, including on renewable energy, the UAE's official WAM news agency reported.

- 'Decarbonisation technologies' -

During his UAE visit, Kishida plans to offer Japan's "cutting-edge decarbonisation technologies" as part of a green energy initiative for the Middle East, he said in an open letter carried by WAM.

Under the initiative, the UAE and Japan "will be well placed to collaborate in the related fields of hydrogen and ammonia production and utilisation as well as carbon recycling", Kishida added.

Shigeto Kondo, a senior researcher with The Institute of Energy Economics in Japan, said that Tokyo and Gulf states were "initiating their own strategy for carbon neutrality".

"Japan and the Gulf states think that climate actions should be realistic, and blue hydrogen and ammonia are one of the realistic solutions to climate change for the time being," he told AFP.

On Sunday, Kishida discussed energy security and decarbonisation with senior Saudi officials including Prince Mohammed in the Red Sea city of Jeddah.

During the meeting with Prince Mohammed, Tokyo and Saudi Arabia agreed to launch the "Lighthouse Initiative for Clean Energy Cooperation", according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

"The initiative will support the ongoing efforts that Saudi Arabia is undertaking to become a hub for clean energy," said a joint statement carried by SPA on Monday.

It will focus on areas including hydrogen, ammonia, recycled carbon fuels and carbon capture technology, it said.

- GCC trade deal -

Saudi Arabia is the biggest oil exporter to Japan, fulfilling 40 percent of its total needs, the kingdom's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Sunday.

During Kishida's visit, Saudi Arabia and Tokyo signed 26 cooperation agreements, including in the fields of energy and green energy, according to the state-run Al Ekhbariya TV.

The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council and Japan on Sunday also announced the resumption of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks, a GCC statement said.

The GCC-Japan FTA negotiations began in Tokyo in September 2006 but were suspended in 2009.

Japan's prime minister had been due to visit Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar last August, but postponed the trip after contracting the coronavirus.

His visit comes at a time of deepening engagement between the region and China, which brokered a shock detente between Gulf rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran in March.

Related Links
 All About Solar Energy at SolarDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SOLAR DAILY
Lunar solar power satellite
 Zurich, Switzerland (SPX) Jul 14, 2023
 The concept of gathering some of the unlimited sunlight available in space, then transmitting it down to users, was first developed to serve the clean energy needs of planet Earth. But Space-Based Solar Power can also work for the Moon. As part of ESA's Open Space Innovation Platform Campaign on 'Clean Energy - New Ideas for Solar Power from Space', a study undertaken by Switzerland's Astrostrom company designed a Greater Earth Lunar Power Station, or GEO-LPS for short. The study envisages a ... read more
SOLAR DAILY
University of Illinois study finds turning food waste into bioenergy can become a profitable industry

 New technology will let farmers produce their own fertilizer and e-fuels

 Clean, sustainable fuels made 'from thin air' and plastic waste

 In Iowa, Asa Hutchinson touts measured approach to green energy transition
SOLAR DAILY
Bot inspired by baby turtles can swim under the sand

 Musk launches xAI to rival OpenAI, Google

 Tech titans promise watermarks to expose AI creations

 Meta challenges OpenAI and Google with open-source AI
SOLAR DAILY
Biden to visit Philly Shipyard to announce construction of offshore wind vessel

 New transmission line to carry wind energy electricity from Wyoming to Nevada

 Brazil faces dilemma: endangered macaw vs. wind farm

 Spire to provide TrueOcean with weather forecasts for offshore wind farm development
SOLAR DAILY
Tesla earnings rise to $2.7 bn on increased sales, lower prices

 Volvo Cars forecasts solid sales despite high inflation

 Electric battery car market share overtakes diesel in June

 San Francisco's race for robo-taxis cleaves sharp divide over safety
SOLAR DAILY
Turning waste heat into energy

 Tata picks Britain for massive electric car battery plant

 Coordination could spare billions in grid upgrade costs and accelerate electrification

 Next-generation flow battery design sets records
SOLAR DAILY
IAEA says still blocked from Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant roof

 Unlocking the power of molecular crystals: a possible solution to nuclear waste

 Uranium Energy Corp completes Restart Program at the Christensen Ranch ISR Project in Wyoming

 OpenAI's Sam Altman takes nuclear startup public
SOLAR DAILY
Kerry says US not dictating climate policy to China

 White House launches $20B in grants for low-income, clean-energy initiatives

 The pace of the energy transition is fast, but not fast enough, the IEA says

 'Not there yet': COP host UAE vows to cut more emissions
SOLAR DAILY
Philippines top court orders re-arrest of suspect in activist killing

 Why trees outcompete shrubs to shift upward?

 Forest can adapt to climate change, but not quickly enough

 Sri Lanka uproots 'last legume' tree to build highway
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.