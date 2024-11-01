Germany's Merz rejects claims he is slowing green shift

Critics charge that Merz's conservative-led coalition is putting a brake on the shift to green energy through measures ranging from a planned expansion of gas power to proposals to scrap some renewable energy subsidies.
In a fiery debate in parliament marked by loud heckling from the opposition benches, the chancellor noted his critics claimed he was "undermining climate protection".
"Nothing could be further from the truth," said Merz, whose centre-right CDU/CSU bloc governs in coalition with the centre-left SPD.
He stressed he wanted climate protection "without ideology. That is the difference between us and the last government".
In the previous administration, the Greens party helmed the economy ministry and pushed ambitious measures to accelerate the energy transition -- some of which caused unease among businesses about extra burdens at a time they were already struggling.
"Climate protection that jeopardises or even destroys the industrial base of our country, climate protection that jeopardises our country's prosperity -- that will not be accepted by the population," Merz said.
Anyone who did not take this into account will "not only fail in climate protection -- they will also fail fundamentally in terms of social cohesion in our country", he said.
Merz repeatedly stressed his government was open to using various different technologies -- from gas power plants to carbon capture and storage -- in an effort to achieve greenhouse gas neutrality while also protecting vital industries.
Germany aims to reach greenhouse gas neutrality by 2045, and a substantial proportion of electricity in Europe's top economy already comes from renewable sources.
Greens party lawmaker Britta Hasselmann accused Merz of taking a "step backwards into the past".
"If you invoke this openness to technology, why do you want to stifle the very thing that has made this country so successful -- namely, the expansion of renewable energies?"
Merz's government is seeking to revive the eurozone's traditional powerhouse, which shrank for the past two years, and advocates a more pragmatic approach to the energy transition that it says will ensure costs stay manageable.
Related Links
All About Solar Energy at SolarDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Pretreatment methods bring second-gen biofuels from oilcane closer to commercialization
Bacteria rewire digestive systems to turn plant waste into power
Shell abandons huge biofuel project in Netherlands
UK watchdog probes power firm Drax over biomass source
Scientists urge global AI 'red lines' as leaders gather at UN
In just one year, Google turns AI setbacks into dominance
China's Alibaba teams up with Nvidia on AI robot tech
NRL robotic servicing payload passes thermal vacuum testing and moves closer to launch
Floating wind power sets sail in Japan's energy shift
Wind giant Orsted to resume US project after court win
Transportation Department wind farm funding cuts to save $679M
Japan confident on wind power after Mitsubishi blow
Central Park horse-drawn carriages face ride into the sunset
China unveils plan to 'stabilise' auto sector growth
Sheinbaum denies tariff rise is Chinese 'coercion'
Chinese EV maker XPeng recalls 47,000 cars over steering assist glitch
|
First U.S. On-Shore Wave-Energy Pilot Switches On at the Port of Los Angeles
Neutrinovoltaic master formula published as pathway to scalable clean energy
NTT and MHI achieve world record in optical wireless power transmission efficiency
Malaysia's largest island state aims to be region's 'green battery'
French nuclear waste project sparks protest
Framatome expands nuclear footprint with new India operations base
Framatome to upgrade Kozloduy nuclear plant electrical systems
EU top court annuls decision approving Hungary nuclear plant expansion
EU states agree broad UN emissions target avoiding 'embarrassment'
China steps into spotlight at UN climate talks
Hundreds of scientists rebuke US push to overturn climate ruling
'Build, baby, build': Canada PM's plan to counter Trump
EU proposes new delay to anti-deforestation rules
EU proposes new one-year delay to anti-deforestation rules
Brazil's Amazon lost area the size of Spain in 40 years: study
Australia halts logging for koala haven on eastern coast
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters