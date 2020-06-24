|
JA Solar Supplies Solar Modules for an 110MW PV Project in Kansai, Japan
JA Solar announced recently that it has won the order to supply Mono PERC MBB modules for the 110MW photovoltaic (PV) power plant in Kansai, Japan, which is the largest single PV project in the country so far. Scheduled to connect to the grid in March 2022, the plant will generate 150 million kWh of electricity and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 50,000 tons every year.
Since it entered the Japanese market in 2011, JA Solar has gained a strong footprint in the local PV market with its superior mono and multi solar products benefitting from its strong technical power.
As one of the pioneer PV manufacturers to industrialize PERC technology, and the only Chinese PV manufacturer with a PV product patent granted in Japan, JA Solar incorporates the customer-centered services and superior products featuring state-of-the-art PV technologies, and enjoys a high respect in the Japanese market. By the end of 2019, JA Solar's total shipment of PV modules to Japan exceeded 4GW, taking up more than 10% of the market share.
"As a country with a mature photovoltaic industry, Japanese customers have higher requirements for the quality and efficiency of solar products. Over the past nine years, JA Solar's products have maintained high recognition in the Japanese market, thanks to their superior quality and performance," Jin Baofang, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of JA Solar, commented.
"Looking forward, we will continue to develop high-efficiency PV technologies to provide our global customers with better products."
