 Mitsubishi Electric to Lead JAXA Fund Project on Next Generation Solar Cells for Satellites
 by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Aug 2, 2025

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) has been chosen as a representative organization under JAXA's Space Strategy Fund for the initiative "Development of Domestic Solar Cells, Cover Glass, and Solar Arrays," part of the agency's first-phase program to strengthen Japan's satellite component supply chain. A formal contract has been signed with JAXA.

Rising demand for satellite solar cells and protective cover glass-particularly with the growth of low Earth orbit constellations-has been driving shortages, high prices, and longer delivery times worldwide. The project aims to mitigate these issues by fostering cost-effective, mass-producible solar technology within Japan.

Mitsubishi Electric will collaborate with domestic suppliers to develop new solar cells optimized for affordability and scalability. The company will also test glass currently used in ground-based products for space durability, with the goal of enabling low-cost mass production of satellite cover glass. These advancements will be integrated into newly designed solar arrays, creating a fully domestic production pathway.

A key element of the program is Mitsubishi Electric's partnership with Japan-based PXP Corporation, which specializes in advanced solar technologies such as perovskite and copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS). Together, they will pursue perovskite/CIGS tandem cells that combine the benefits of both technologies. These next-generation cells match the efficiency of conventional designs while offering greater radiation resistance, simpler manufacturing, and reduced costs.

By pairing PXP's solar cell expertise with Mitsubishi Electric's extensive experience in satellite systems, the collaboration seeks to deliver high-reliability, high-efficiency solar cells at scale. This combination is expected to reinforce Japan's capacity to produce satellite power systems domestically, lowering costs and strengthening supply resilience.

"We are very pleased to have been selected as a representative organization for the Space Strategy Fund," said Natsuki Asano, Senior Manager at Mitsubishi Electric's Kamakura Works. "Through the practical implementation of solar arrays equipped with domestically produced solar cells and cover glass that balance low cost and high performance, while ensuring resistance to the space environment and enabling mass production, we will help strengthen Japan's satellite supply chain and enhance the international competitiveness of the country's space industry."

