Modi to kick off construction of India-Sri Lanka solar plant

Vikram Misri, the secretary of India's foreign ministry, said Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will witness a virtual groundbreaking ceremony for their joint-venture solar power project in the island's northeast on April 5.
The proposed 120-megawatt venture in the northeastern coastal district of Trincomalee has stalled for years, but New Delhi backed it as a joint project between the neighbouring nations.
"This, in many senses, is going to be a milestone in the bilateral partnership," Misri told reporters in New Delhi.
"They will together dedicate several projects that are being built with Indian assistance in Sri Lanka and will also witness the exchange of several MoUs pertaining to energy connectivity, digitisation, defence, health, and multisectoral grant assistance."
The pair will watch the virtual groundbreaking from Sri Lankan capital Colombo. The costs of the project were not immediately available.
The groundbreaking, a day before Modi concludes his two-night visit to Sri Lanka, comes as Colombo grapples with the competing interests of its powerful northern neighbour and China, its largest lender.
Modi will be the first foreign head of government to visit the island nation under the new administration of leftist Dissanayake. He flies into Colombo on April 4 after attending a regional conference in Thailand.
Dissanayake's first foreign visit after his election last year was to New Delhi in December.
Sri Lankan officials in Colombo said Modi and Dissanayake will travel to the northern Buddhist pilgrimage city of Anuradhapura on April 6.
Dissanayake travelled to Beijing in January, underscoring Sri Lanka's delicate balancing act in maintaining ties with the two regional rivals.
New Delhi has been concerned about China's growing influence in Sri Lanka, which it considers to be within its sphere of geopolitical influence.
Related Links
All About Solar Energy at SolarDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Airlines cast doubt on EU sustainable fuel targets
Eco friendly low-cost energy storage system from pine biomass
Why Expanding the Search for Climate-Friendly Microalgae is Essential
Solar-powered reactor extracts CO2 from air to produce sustainable fuel
Copyright questions loom as ChatGPT's Ghibli-style images go viral
These electronics-free robots can walk right off the 3D-printer
AI's impact on jobs, tech's touchy topic
Does 'vibe coding' make everyone a programmer?
Clean energy giant Goldwind leads China's global sector push
Engineers' new design of offshore energy system clears key hurdle
Student refines 100-year-old math problem, expanding wind energy possibilities
Berlin says offshore Chinese wind farm may pose security risk
Chinese EV giant BYD surpasses rival Tesla with record 2024 revenue
EU tariffs not a deterrent, says Chinese EV maker XPeng
Chinese electric car maker BYD aims for Europe boost
Xiaomi posts 2024 revenue surge as EV push deepens
|
Framatome and Perpetual Atomics to Scale Up Space Battery Production for Future Missions
Commercial fusion milestone sets stage for next-gen power
A lifetime power source in miniature form
800-mn-euro battery factory to be built in Finland
WPI researcher to explore efficient uranium extraction from industrial wastewater
Framatome to upgrade digital systems at Swiss Leibstadt nuclear facility
Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine's NPPs; Zelensky plays down prospect
Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine nuclear plants
EU emission target delay sparks worries of climate retreat
Sweden not doing enough to meet net-zero targets: study
Solar and Wind Dominate New Power Installations in January as Biden Era Concludes
UK energy minister in Beijing seeks to press China on emissions
Make progress on deforestation pledge, nations urged before COP30
Satellite study tracks three decades of forest growth in southern Spain
Giant mine machine swallowing up Senegal's fertile coast
NASA Researchers Study Coastal Wetlands, Champions of Carbon Capture
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters