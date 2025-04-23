Should farms grow crops or harvest solar power MSU research supports both

Stid's study, featured in Nature Sustainability, analyzed 25 years of land-use trends in California using aerial imagery and remote sensing data. By evaluating revenue and cost figures from agricultural and solar operations, Stid discovered that farmers allocating a small portion of their land to solar arrays achieved higher income per acre than those relying solely on crops.
"The conversation shouldn't be as much about solar or agriculture, but solar and agriculture," Stid emphasized. "They can work together, and it can be a collaboration rather than a conflict."
Stid's research began in the lab of MSU assistant professor Anthony Kendall, a co-author of the study. While exploring satellite data in Google Earth Engine, Stid was encouraged to identify solar installations across the landscape. This exploration evolved into a focused investigation of California, chosen for its agricultural significance and leadership in solar power adoption.
California's dual prominence in farming and solar energy made it a compelling case study, especially in light of climate change pressures on water, food, and energy systems. The increasing competition between solar installations and food production has prompted some landowners to consider agrivoltaic strategies, in which solar panels are deliberately colocated with crops.
Stid compared three models: full-field solar installations, traditional agriculture without solar, and colocated systems that blend both. The latter provided the best financial outcome, allowing farmers to reduce inputs like water and fertilizer while earning from renewable energy. Additionally, colocated systems offered resilience against weather-related uncertainties.
"If I'm a farmer, these two acres of solar arrays are going to pay me a certain amount of money throughout the year," Stid said. "I don't have to worry about yield instability, or whether it's going to be a wet or dry year."
The study estimated that about 86,000 people could have been fed using the farmland currently covered by solar panels in California. Nevertheless, solar placements that target less productive zones allow for continued food production while boosting economic returns.
Stid's methodology drew on UC-Davis crop cost data, annual market prices, water rights fees, and solar power generation models to construct a comprehensive economic picture. The findings showed that partial solar adoption provided both financial and environmental advantages, including lower water usage in a drought-prone state.
Looking forward, Stid plans to expand his analysis nationwide and investigate further environmental effects of solar array deployments. By contributing to broader discussions on sustainable land use, the MSU team aims to help farmers design landscapes that balance energy production, food supply, and ecological impact.
"There are arguments to be made that that's a more resilient landscape," Stid said. "You have more benefits being distributed to more people, which we think is impactful."
Research Report:Impacts of agrisolar co-location on the food-energy-water nexus and economic security
Related Links
Michigan State University
All About Solar Energy at SolarDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Turning wood waste into ultra strong material
Tunisian startup turns olive waste into clean energy
Airlines cast doubt on EU sustainable fuel targets
Eco friendly low-cost energy storage system from pine biomass
Meta releases standalone AI app, competing with ChatGPT
RoboBee gains insect-inspired legs for stable landings
Robotic runners hobbled by breakdowns in first half-marathon against humans
Israel's unmanned bulldozers breaking ground in Gaza war
Norway's Equinor slams 'unlawful' halt to US wind farm
US halts Equinor's huge New York offshore wind project
Chinese energy giant Goldwind posts annual growth as overseas drive deepens
Clean energy giant Goldwind leads China's global sector push
'Not everyone will survive': China carmakers eye cutthroat market
Volvo Cars launches $1.9 billion cost-cutting plan
Italy's Pirelli says Chinese control over
Smart driving new front in China car wars despite fatal crash
|
UN chief says energy revolution unstoppable despite US pivot
Indonesia says China's Huayou to replace LGES in EV battery project
China's CATL launches new EV sodium battery
Chinese EV battery giant CATL posts 33% surge in Q1 profit
Top uranium producer Namibia to open talks on nuclear energy plant
AI driven algorithm streamlines next generation nuclear reactor shielding design
Spain nuclear plants in 'safe' shutdown mode after blackout
Mizzou launches design phase for new nuclear research reactor
How can an electricity network go down in five seconds?
Finland says supports EU goal to cut emissions 90 percent by 2040
UN, Brazil to hold virtual summit Wednesday ahead of COP30
Gunmen attack Chinese-owned power plant site in Chile
Tentative tree planting 'decades overdue' in sweltering Athens
Papua New Guinea lifts ban on forest carbon credits
AI tool aims to help conserve Japan's cherry trees
AI tool aims to help conserve Japan's cherry trees
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters