Solar Energy News
SOLAR DAILY
 Should farms grow crops or harvest solar power MSU research supports both
illustration only
Should farms grow crops or harvest solar power MSU research supports both
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 23, 2025

Farmers facing the tough decision of whether to dedicate land to agriculture or solar energy may not have to choose at all, according to new findings from Michigan State University. Research led by graduate student Jake Stid from MSU's College of Natural Science Hydrogeology Lab suggests that combining both practices can improve financial stability without compromising food production.

Stid's study, featured in Nature Sustainability, analyzed 25 years of land-use trends in California using aerial imagery and remote sensing data. By evaluating revenue and cost figures from agricultural and solar operations, Stid discovered that farmers allocating a small portion of their land to solar arrays achieved higher income per acre than those relying solely on crops.

"The conversation shouldn't be as much about solar or agriculture, but solar and agriculture," Stid emphasized. "They can work together, and it can be a collaboration rather than a conflict."

Stid's research began in the lab of MSU assistant professor Anthony Kendall, a co-author of the study. While exploring satellite data in Google Earth Engine, Stid was encouraged to identify solar installations across the landscape. This exploration evolved into a focused investigation of California, chosen for its agricultural significance and leadership in solar power adoption.

California's dual prominence in farming and solar energy made it a compelling case study, especially in light of climate change pressures on water, food, and energy systems. The increasing competition between solar installations and food production has prompted some landowners to consider agrivoltaic strategies, in which solar panels are deliberately colocated with crops.

Stid compared three models: full-field solar installations, traditional agriculture without solar, and colocated systems that blend both. The latter provided the best financial outcome, allowing farmers to reduce inputs like water and fertilizer while earning from renewable energy. Additionally, colocated systems offered resilience against weather-related uncertainties.

"If I'm a farmer, these two acres of solar arrays are going to pay me a certain amount of money throughout the year," Stid said. "I don't have to worry about yield instability, or whether it's going to be a wet or dry year."

The study estimated that about 86,000 people could have been fed using the farmland currently covered by solar panels in California. Nevertheless, solar placements that target less productive zones allow for continued food production while boosting economic returns.

Stid's methodology drew on UC-Davis crop cost data, annual market prices, water rights fees, and solar power generation models to construct a comprehensive economic picture. The findings showed that partial solar adoption provided both financial and environmental advantages, including lower water usage in a drought-prone state.

Looking forward, Stid plans to expand his analysis nationwide and investigate further environmental effects of solar array deployments. By contributing to broader discussions on sustainable land use, the MSU team aims to help farmers design landscapes that balance energy production, food supply, and ecological impact.

"There are arguments to be made that that's a more resilient landscape," Stid said. "You have more benefits being distributed to more people, which we think is impactful."

Research Report:Impacts of agrisolar co-location on the food-energy-water nexus and economic security

Related Links
 Michigan State University
 All About Solar Energy at SolarDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SOLAR DAILY
Breakthrough in organic radical crystals boosts solar power-to-electricity tech
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Apr 23, 2025
 Recent innovations in solar thermoelectric generator (STEG) technology have significantly advanced the ability to convert sunlight into electricity, opening up promising applications in areas such as wearable devices, the Internet of Things, and personalized climate control. Central to these developments is the strategic refinement of thermoelectric materials, device architecture, and heat management techniques. Among the array of materials explored, photothermal substances have emerged as particu ... read more
SOLAR DAILY
Turning wood waste into ultra strong material

 Tunisian startup turns olive waste into clean energy

 Airlines cast doubt on EU sustainable fuel targets

 Eco friendly low-cost energy storage system from pine biomass
SOLAR DAILY
Meta releases standalone AI app, competing with ChatGPT

 RoboBee gains insect-inspired legs for stable landings

 Robotic runners hobbled by breakdowns in first half-marathon against humans

 Israel's unmanned bulldozers breaking ground in Gaza war
SOLAR DAILY
Norway's Equinor slams 'unlawful' halt to US wind farm

 US halts Equinor's huge New York offshore wind project

 Chinese energy giant Goldwind posts annual growth as overseas drive deepens

 Clean energy giant Goldwind leads China's global sector push
SOLAR DAILY
'Not everyone will survive': China carmakers eye cutthroat market

 Volvo Cars launches $1.9 billion cost-cutting plan

 Italy's Pirelli says Chinese control over

 Smart driving new front in China car wars despite fatal crash
SOLAR DAILY
UN chief says energy revolution unstoppable despite US pivot

 Indonesia says China's Huayou to replace LGES in EV battery project

 China's CATL launches new EV sodium battery

 Chinese EV battery giant CATL posts 33% surge in Q1 profit
SOLAR DAILY
Top uranium producer Namibia to open talks on nuclear energy plant

 AI driven algorithm streamlines next generation nuclear reactor shielding design

 Spain nuclear plants in 'safe' shutdown mode after blackout

 Mizzou launches design phase for new nuclear research reactor
SOLAR DAILY
How can an electricity network go down in five seconds?

 Finland says supports EU goal to cut emissions 90 percent by 2040

 UN, Brazil to hold virtual summit Wednesday ahead of COP30

 Gunmen attack Chinese-owned power plant site in Chile
SOLAR DAILY
Tentative tree planting 'decades overdue' in sweltering Athens

 Papua New Guinea lifts ban on forest carbon credits

 AI tool aims to help conserve Japan's cherry trees

 AI tool aims to help conserve Japan's cherry trees
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.