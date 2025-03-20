Space Solar teams with MagDrive to boost in-orbit solar power systems



by Sophie Jenkins



London, UK (SPX) Mar 20, 2025



Space Solar, a leading force in the field of space-based solar power (SBSP), has formed a strategic alliance with UK propulsion technology company Magdrive to enhance the deployment of large-scale infrastructure in orbit. The agreement, unveiled during the Farnborough International Space Show (FISS), is formalized under the Space Propulsion and Infrastructure Innovation Initiative (SPI3), reflecting a concerted push to realize space-driven clean energy.

SPI3 is designed to help fulfil the UK's long-term goal of producing scalable, sustainable energy directly from space. By integrating Magdrive's advanced propulsion systems, the initiative addresses the complex challenge of transporting, assembling, and managing substantial SBSP infrastructure in orbit.

Space Solar plans to launch its first 30-megawatt SBSP platform within five years, and success hinges on the ability to control and maintain massive solar satellite structures. Magdrive's propulsion solutions are poised to support upcoming demonstration missions by enabling essential orbital maneuvers, satellite assembly, and shape optimization.

"Innovation in propulsion is essential to making large-scale space infrastructure a reality," said Sam Adlen, Co-CEO of Space Solar. "Space Solar and Magdrive share a vision of advancing sustainable space operations that benefit earth, and this collaboration will pave the way for new propulsion solutions that will be indispensable for space-based solar power and other large scale space infrastructure."

This partnership is also set to strengthen the UK's space sector by stimulating high-value job creation and technological advancement. It highlights the country's dedication to leading innovation at the intersection of clean energy and aerospace.

As part of SPI3, both companies will collaborate on refining propulsion specifications tailored to SBSP systems and identify additional applications for these technologies within the broader context of UK-led space initiatives. The cooperation is a key step towards expanding the UK's footprint in the global space economy and unlocking emerging opportunities in space-based energy markets.

"We're excited to work with Space Solar, they're building the future of space energy and infrastructure on a scale never seen before. By working together we'll be propelling the space industry towards enabling sustainable life on earth. Here's to the new space age!" said Mark Stokes, CEO, MagDrive.

United by a vision to deliver scalable energy solutions from space, Space Solar and Magdrive's agreement represents a pivotal move toward the commercialization of SBSP. As Space Solar progresses toward critical mission milestones, incorporating Magdrive's propulsion technology will bring the reality of space-derived clean energy closer than ever.

