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 Sungkyunkwan University and Clarivate Map Global Research Landscape of Perovskite Solar Cells
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Sungkyunkwan University and Clarivate Map Global Research Landscape of Perovskite Solar Cells

by Riko Seibo
 Seoul, South Korea (SPX) Apr 23, 2026
 Sungkyunkwan University has published a comprehensive report analyzing technological advances and global research trends in perovskite solar cells, prepared jointly by the research group of Professor Nam-Gyu Park from the Department of Chemical Engineering and the university's Performance Analysis Team, in collaboration with global academic data company Clarivate.

The report traces the development of perovskite solar cell technology from its foundational milestone in 2012, when researchers at SKKU successfully developed the world's first solid-state perovskite solar cell. Since that breakthrough, the technology has undergone rapid efficiency improvements and is now regarded as a leading candidate to complement or replace conventional silicon-based solar panels in next-generation energy systems.

Drawing on data from Web of Science, the report maps research performance by country, institution, and individual researcher. The analysis shows that the perovskite solar cell field has grown rapidly since 2012, with China, the United States, and South Korea leading global output. Among institutions, Sungkyunkwan University ranks highly across key indicators including publication volume, citation impact, and proportion of top 1% highly cited papers.

The report identifies perovskite solar cells as a critical technology from both carbon neutrality and ESG perspectives, citing their high efficiency, low-cost fabrication, and lightweight and flexible form factors. Advances in tandem solar cell structures - which stack perovskite and silicon layers to exceed the efficiency limits of either material alone - are highlighted as a key driver that could accelerate commercialization.

"As future energy systems are expected to be largely electrified, the importance of electrification technologies continues to grow," said Professor Park. "Solar energy, which produces no carbon emissions, is anticipated to play a central role in the future energy landscape. In this context, low-cost, high-efficiency perovskite solar cells are expected to serve as a key technology in the next-generation energy society. Sungkyunkwan University has played a pivotal role from the early conceptual development to technological advancements in this field, and will continue to lead global research efforts."

Clarivate and Sungkyunkwan University plan to co-host a global webinar in June to present research trends in perovskite solar cells to an international audience.

Related Links
 Sungkyunkwan University External Affairs Division
 All About Solar Energy at SolarDaily.com

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