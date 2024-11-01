Solar Energy News
Swift Solar advances defense operations with US-made perovskite solar panels
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Oct 25, 2025

Swift Solar has completed a milestone demonstration of its domestically manufactured perovskite tandem solar technology in partnership with the US Department of Defense, recently rebranded as the Department of War. Deployed during the Cyber Fortress exercise in Virginia Beach, Virginia, in August, the operation marks one of the initial US-based deployments highlighting commercial readiness for Swift Solar's cutting-edge solar panels.

Integrated into the Rapid Deployment Hybrid MicroGrid developed by Resilient Energy and Infrastructure, Swift Solar's panels delivered clean power alongside two other sources in a challenging cyber defense setting. Department leaders, Army energy specialists, and industry partners such as Amazon Web Services participated to observe these new operational energy capabilities. This demonstration confirmed the promise of Swift Solar's technology for boosting the resilience of energy supply to national defense activities.

Dr. Andre Slonopas, Cyber Fortress Lead with the US Army, stated: "By strengthening operational energy resilience, US-made perovskite solar technology can directly address the growing power demands of the modern battlefield and enhance overall military readiness."

Joel Jean, CEO of Swift Solar, commented: "Partnering with the DoD at Cyber Fortress validates our US-made perovskite solar technology in real-world defense conditions and underscores Swift Solar's potential as a key provider of ultra-efficient, next-generation solar solutions for the US government and beyond."

Paul Maloney, CEO of Resilient Energy and Infrastructure, noted: "For our mobile RDHMs, where space, weight, and agility are mission-critical factors for operational energy, we envision Swift Solar's perovskite as vastly increasing the energy density we can deploy, while enhancing energy resilience for military operations."

Swift Solar's proprietary tandem technology surpasses legacy silicon alternatives, generating approximately 30 percent more power than conventional panels. Supported by exclusive IP from MIT, Stanford, and NREL, the company holds over 40 patents and has secured more than $60M in funding from prominent VCs, strategic investors, and government agencies including the US Army and Space Force.

Some key benefits of this technology include improved power-to-weight ratios that reduce logistics and payloads, increased power density per area, enhanced tolerance to radiation for space operations, and a focus on US-based development and secure supply chains.

Swift Solar is preparing to scale up its US manufacturing, with commercial production anticipated within 24 months. The company continues to attract partnerships for expanding deployments across cyber, electromagnetic, and space-based missions, as well as utility-scale electricity, satellite applications, telecom, and mobile energy markets.

 Swift Solar Inc
 All About Solar Energy at SolarDaily.com

