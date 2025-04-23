Politecnico di Milano explores global potential of agrivoltaics for land use harmony

Published in the journal Earth's Future, the study highlights that between 13% and 16% of existing ground-mounted solar installations have displaced former farmland, underscoring the competition for arable land. In contrast, the researchers propose that deploying agrivoltaic systems on between 22% and 35% of non-irrigated agricultural land could enable dual use without substantially affecting crop yields.
Using a spatial agro-hydrological model, the researchers simulated how 22 crop types respond to varying degrees of solar shading from photovoltaic panels. Their simulations covered a broad range of climates and geographies, generating a global suitability map for agrivoltaic deployment. The results underscore the feasibility of this approach in many regions, especially those with compatible crops and moderate solar intensity.
"Agrivoltaics cannot be applied everywhere, but according to our results, it would be possible to combine cultivation and energy production in many areas of the world without significant reductions in yield," said Nikolas Galli, researcher at the Glob3Science Lab and co-author of the study.
Giampaolo Manzolini, professor in the Department of Energy, noted additional benefits: "Using the land for both cultivation and photovoltaic systems increases overall output per occupied surface area while reducing production costs. In addition, installing crops underneath the photovoltaic panels reduces the panel operating temperature and increases their efficiency."
"This technology could help reduce land competition while improving the sustainability of agricultural and energy systems," added Maria Cristina Rulli, who coordinated the research.
The team emphasizes that their findings could inform strategic policy decisions and investment strategies aimed at maximizing land productivity while supporting both food security and renewable energy goals.
Research Report:Global Land-Water Competition and Synergy Between Solar Energy and Agriculture
Related Links
Politecnico di Milano
All About Solar Energy at SolarDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Turning wood waste into ultra strong material
Tunisian startup turns olive waste into clean energy
Airlines cast doubt on EU sustainable fuel targets
Eco friendly low-cost energy storage system from pine biomass
Meta releases standalone AI app, competing with ChatGPT
RoboBee gains insect-inspired legs for stable landings
Robotic runners hobbled by breakdowns in first half-marathon against humans
Israel's unmanned bulldozers breaking ground in Gaza war
Norway's Equinor slams 'unlawful' halt to US wind farm
US halts Equinor's huge New York offshore wind project
Chinese energy giant Goldwind posts annual growth as overseas drive deepens
Clean energy giant Goldwind leads China's global sector push
'Not everyone will survive': China carmakers eye cutthroat market
Volvo Cars launches $1.9 billion cost-cutting plan
Italy's Pirelli says Chinese control over
Smart driving new front in China car wars despite fatal crash
|
UN chief says energy revolution unstoppable despite US pivot
Indonesia says China's Huayou to replace LGES in EV battery project
China's CATL launches new EV sodium battery
Chinese EV battery giant CATL posts 33% surge in Q1 profit
Top uranium producer Namibia to open talks on nuclear energy plant
AI driven algorithm streamlines next generation nuclear reactor shielding design
Spain nuclear plants in 'safe' shutdown mode after blackout
Mizzou launches design phase for new nuclear research reactor
How can an electricity network go down in five seconds?
Finland says supports EU goal to cut emissions 90 percent by 2040
UN, Brazil to hold virtual summit Wednesday ahead of COP30
Gunmen attack Chinese-owned power plant site in Chile
Tentative tree planting 'decades overdue' in sweltering Athens
Papua New Guinea lifts ban on forest carbon credits
AI tool aims to help conserve Japan's cherry trees
AI tool aims to help conserve Japan's cherry trees
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters