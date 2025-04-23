Solar Energy News
SOLAR DAILY
 Politecnico di Milano explores global potential of agrivoltaics for land use harmony
illustration only
Politecnico di Milano explores global potential of agrivoltaics for land use harmony
 by Erica Marchand
 Paris, France (SPX) Apr 23, 2025

A research team from the Politecnico di Milano has presented new insights into how agrivoltaic systems could resolve growing tensions over land use between agricultural production and solar energy development. Led by Maddalena Curioni, Nikolas Galli, Giampaolo Manzolini, and Maria Cristina Rulli, the study demonstrates that integrating photovoltaic panels with crop cultivation can significantly mitigate land-use conflict while maintaining food output.

Published in the journal Earth's Future, the study highlights that between 13% and 16% of existing ground-mounted solar installations have displaced former farmland, underscoring the competition for arable land. In contrast, the researchers propose that deploying agrivoltaic systems on between 22% and 35% of non-irrigated agricultural land could enable dual use without substantially affecting crop yields.

Using a spatial agro-hydrological model, the researchers simulated how 22 crop types respond to varying degrees of solar shading from photovoltaic panels. Their simulations covered a broad range of climates and geographies, generating a global suitability map for agrivoltaic deployment. The results underscore the feasibility of this approach in many regions, especially those with compatible crops and moderate solar intensity.

"Agrivoltaics cannot be applied everywhere, but according to our results, it would be possible to combine cultivation and energy production in many areas of the world without significant reductions in yield," said Nikolas Galli, researcher at the Glob3Science Lab and co-author of the study.

Giampaolo Manzolini, professor in the Department of Energy, noted additional benefits: "Using the land for both cultivation and photovoltaic systems increases overall output per occupied surface area while reducing production costs. In addition, installing crops underneath the photovoltaic panels reduces the panel operating temperature and increases their efficiency."

"This technology could help reduce land competition while improving the sustainability of agricultural and energy systems," added Maria Cristina Rulli, who coordinated the research.

The team emphasizes that their findings could inform strategic policy decisions and investment strategies aimed at maximizing land productivity while supporting both food security and renewable energy goals.

Research Report:Global Land-Water Competition and Synergy Between Solar Energy and Agriculture

Related Links
 Politecnico di Milano
 All About Solar Energy at SolarDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SOLAR DAILY
Breakthrough in organic radical crystals boosts solar power-to-electricity tech
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Apr 23, 2025
 Recent innovations in solar thermoelectric generator (STEG) technology have significantly advanced the ability to convert sunlight into electricity, opening up promising applications in areas such as wearable devices, the Internet of Things, and personalized climate control. Central to these developments is the strategic refinement of thermoelectric materials, device architecture, and heat management techniques. Among the array of materials explored, photothermal substances have emerged as particu ... read more
SOLAR DAILY
Turning wood waste into ultra strong material

 Tunisian startup turns olive waste into clean energy

 Airlines cast doubt on EU sustainable fuel targets

 Eco friendly low-cost energy storage system from pine biomass
SOLAR DAILY
Meta releases standalone AI app, competing with ChatGPT

 RoboBee gains insect-inspired legs for stable landings

 Robotic runners hobbled by breakdowns in first half-marathon against humans

 Israel's unmanned bulldozers breaking ground in Gaza war
SOLAR DAILY
Norway's Equinor slams 'unlawful' halt to US wind farm

 US halts Equinor's huge New York offshore wind project

 Chinese energy giant Goldwind posts annual growth as overseas drive deepens

 Clean energy giant Goldwind leads China's global sector push
SOLAR DAILY
'Not everyone will survive': China carmakers eye cutthroat market

 Volvo Cars launches $1.9 billion cost-cutting plan

 Italy's Pirelli says Chinese control over

 Smart driving new front in China car wars despite fatal crash
SOLAR DAILY
UN chief says energy revolution unstoppable despite US pivot

 Indonesia says China's Huayou to replace LGES in EV battery project

 China's CATL launches new EV sodium battery

 Chinese EV battery giant CATL posts 33% surge in Q1 profit
SOLAR DAILY
Top uranium producer Namibia to open talks on nuclear energy plant

 AI driven algorithm streamlines next generation nuclear reactor shielding design

 Spain nuclear plants in 'safe' shutdown mode after blackout

 Mizzou launches design phase for new nuclear research reactor
SOLAR DAILY
How can an electricity network go down in five seconds?

 Finland says supports EU goal to cut emissions 90 percent by 2040

 UN, Brazil to hold virtual summit Wednesday ahead of COP30

 Gunmen attack Chinese-owned power plant site in Chile
SOLAR DAILY
Tentative tree planting 'decades overdue' in sweltering Athens

 Papua New Guinea lifts ban on forest carbon credits

 AI tool aims to help conserve Japan's cherry trees

 AI tool aims to help conserve Japan's cherry trees
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.